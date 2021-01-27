Long-Delayed Rail Projects Could See New Life Under 'Amtrak Joe'

Proponents of a long-delayed infrastructure project in New York and New Jersey are hoping “Amtrak Joe” will come to their rescue. The $30 billion Gateway Project, which includes rebuilding the 111-year-old train tunnel underneath the Hudson River, could see new life under the Biden administration.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the Gateway Project and other rail projects planned across the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.