© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Freezing Temperatures, Torrential Rain And Snow: Winter Weather Causes Disruption Across The U.S.

Published January 26, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST

An atmospheric river moving over California is bringing rain and snow to the mountains. A winter storm is moving from the Midwest to the East coast on Tuesday, causing snow and ice. And there was a tornado Monday night into Tuesday morning in Alabama.

Host Callum Borchers checks in with Mark Elliot, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel, for a look at this week’s winter weather.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now