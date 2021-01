Gov. Ron DeSantis has had to walk back his claim that 1 million Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccine. The number is closer to 800,000 people.

Host Callum Borchers gets the latest on Florida’s vaccine efforts from NPR member station WMFE’s Danielle Prieur.

