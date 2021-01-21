© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Intentions Behind Inauguration Day Fashion

Published January 21, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST

Up-and-coming fashion designers behind some of the looks at President Biden’s inauguration have been basking in the spotlight.

In past years, fashion media have focused their attention on what the first lady would wear and the message behind it. But Layla Ilchi, a trending news reporter for Women’s Wear Daily, says this year was especially important to look at other fashion moments, too.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley has more.

