How Transitional Justice Could Heal The Country's Deep Divides

Published January 21, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST
The American flag flies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Transitional justice techniques have long been used around the world to address the aftermath of war, but the framework also serves to help people contend with historic and ongoing abuses and inequities.

Here & Now examines what transitional justice would look like in the United States and why it may be exactly what’s needed to heal the ongoing legacy of slavery and the country’s deep divides.

Anna Myriam Roccatello, deputy executive director of the International Center of Transitional Justice and a former United Nations official, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

