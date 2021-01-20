Wrapping Up A Historic Inauguration Day

Joe Biden is now officially the 46th president of the United States. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in at the Capitol on Wednesday. Harris is the first woman, Black person and Asian American to serve as vice president.

Former President Trump did not attend the inauguration, making him the first president in more than 150 years to skip the inauguration of his successor.

We speak with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

