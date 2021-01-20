What The Inauguration Means For U.S. Politics

After her own swearing-in earlier Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over another swearing-in ceremony for Georgia’s two new senators, Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Angie Maxwell, director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society and associate professor of political science at the University of Arkansas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.