U.S. Passes Grim Threshold Of 400,000 Lives Cut Short From COVID-19

The United States has crossed the harrowing milestone of 400,000 lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccine rollout has been marred by a disconnect between state and federal governments, and now at least two new strains — one confirmed as more contagious — have been detected in the country.

Host Robin Young speaks with Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, about the state of America’s struggle against the virus.

