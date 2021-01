When police rescued 29 Latin American migrants from a home in Houston last month where they were being held hostage, media reports applauded the busting up of the smuggling ring.

But as Houston Public Media’s Elizabeth Trovall reports, the kidnapping victims have found themselves with very different fates.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.