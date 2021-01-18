© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Russian Dissident Alexei Navalny Detained Immediately Upon Return To Moscow After Poisoning

Published January 18, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST

After recuperating in Germany from a poisoning traced back to Russian labs in August, prominent Russian dissident Alexei Navalny returned to Moscow and was immediately detained at passport control by police.

He was transferred to a police station just outside Moscow, and a makeshift court in the station ruled Monday he would be detained for another 30 days.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with NPR Moscow correspondent Lucian Kim about the developments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now