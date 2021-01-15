Week In Politics: Trump Impeached, Biden Lays Out Economic Recovery Plan

ABC News political director Rick Klein and Washington Post White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa join Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Lisa Mullins to discuss what’s next in President Trump’s impeachment trial, and what reception the economic recovery plan that President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday night is getting.

