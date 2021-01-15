Vaccine Questions Linger As Biden Puts Forth Plan To Tackle Pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden tapped Dr. David Kessler, a former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to lead the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts for the incoming administration.

Biden is expected to announce more about his plan to tackle the pandemic later on Friday, expanding on a $1.9 trillion economic relief package unveiled on Thursday.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Helen Chu, assistant professor of medicine, allergy and infectious diseases, and an adjunct assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

