Trump's Voter Base Stands By Him Despite Deadly Capitol Violence

Ten Republican members of Congress joined with every Democrat to impeach the president a second time on Wednesday, but Trump’s voter base is standing by him despite last week’s deadly violence at the Capitol.

That’s according to new survey data from pollster Frank Luntz, who found 91% of 800 people who voted for Trump in November said they would vote for him again.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Luntz about his findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

