Apaches Sue To Stop Copper Mine Below Arizona Holy Site

Grassroots organization Apache Stronghold has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the publication of an environmental study that would begin the swap of the holy land from the Apache to a mining company.

Resolution Copper seeks to mine the copper underneath Oak Flat, a section of the Tonto National Forest, which would destroy the sacred area.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Debra Utacia Krol, a reporter with The Arizona Republic, about the contentious deal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

