After President Trump was impeached on Wednesday, the Senate is now preparing to hold a trial, likely after he leaves office.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Stephen I. Vladeck, professor at the University of Texas School of Law, about some of the legal questions surrounding the impeachment and Senate trial.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

