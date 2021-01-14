New U.S. Coronavirus Variants Discovered As Death Toll Sets New Records

The coronavirus death toll in the United States continues to set records, as one model forecasts that 115,000 Americans could die of the disease in January. And a new report out of Ohio notes two new strains of coronavirus, which, like the U.K. variant, may be more contagious though not more lethal.

Host Callum Borchers talks to Leana Wen, a professor of public health at George Washington University and emergency room physician.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.