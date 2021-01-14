Businesses Seek Distance From Trump After Capitol Riot

President Trump’s once untouchable standing in the business community appears to be crumbling as many corporations move to abandon him in the week since the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about the backlash Trump’s businesses are facing and what it could mean for the future of his business empire.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.