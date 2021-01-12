Navy Divers Recover Black Box From Wreckage Of Indonesian Plane Crash

Indonesian Navy divers have recovered the flight data recorder from a commercial plane that crashed into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Saturday.

The Indonesian Transportation Ministry says the jet didn’t fly for nine months last year due to reduced air travel demand during the pandemic.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins us for the latest on the investigation into the deadly crash.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.