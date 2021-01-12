Journalist Daniel Pearl Case Resurfaces In Pakistan

The lawyer for a Pakistani man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl is asking Pakistan’s Supreme Court to free his client.

The key suspect in Pearl’s slaying remains in custody despite the acquittal. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week.

Pearl, a 38-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter, was abducted on Jan. 23, 2002. His body was later found in a shallow grave in Pakistan.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Diaa Hadid.

