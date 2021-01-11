Veteran Diplomat William Burns Chosen As Biden's Pick To Lead CIA

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate William Burns to lead the Central Intelligence Agency. Burns is a former U.S. ambassador to Russia and Jordan, and he served as deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration. Since 2014, he has led the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre about Biden’s latest choice for his national security team.

