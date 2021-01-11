Trump Misses Deadline For Reporting First Census Results To Congress

President Trump missed a deadline this weekend for reporting the first set of census results to Congress. The Census Bureau says it still needs more time to run quality checks on the numbers.

The delay means Trump probably won’t be able to alter a key count by excluding unauthorized immigrants. Here & Now has more on the latest from NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.