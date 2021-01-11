Big Banks, Other Corporations Halt Political Funding In Wake Of Capitol Riot

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup say they are pausing all political action committee donations to both Republicans and Democrats over the next six months.

Other companies, including Marriott International and the Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance group, are stopping donations to Republican lawmakers who tried to stop the certifications of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about how businesses are responding to the Capitol riot last week.

