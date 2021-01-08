U.S. Economy Slashes 140,000 Jobs In December, Marking 1st Monthly Job Loss In 8 Months

The U.S. economy slashed 140,000 jobs in December, according to the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report released Friday. The erosion of the labor market confirms predictions that the long dark winter is ahead, and rising coronavirus infections are already dealing a striking blow to the nation’s economic recovery.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about how economists are viewing the latest jobs losses and what a non-divided government could mean for the recovery.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.