Congress’ federal relief bill extends the moratorium on evictions through January 2021 and gives $25 billion to rental assistance programs.

But in Houston, less than 10% of eviction cases were stopped by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium. Jen Rice of Houston Public Media has the story.

