A Look At Extremist Groups Involved In The Capitol Insurrection

Published January 8, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST
Thousands of Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Dozens of people have been arrested after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday breaking windows, looting art and ransacking offices of members of Congress.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Oren Segal, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, about who was at the Capitol and the rally beforehand, where President Trump told supporters “we are going to have to fight much harder” and “we’re going to walk down to the Capitol.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

