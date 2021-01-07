Media At A Loss For Words After Chaotic Display At US Capitol

Journalists have used many words to describe what happened Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol building — “insurrection,” “riot,” “coup” and “protest.”

How do journalists frame the attack on the heart of the country’s democracy?

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins us to discuss how media narrated the event and what impact those words have.

