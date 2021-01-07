© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media At A Loss For Words After Chaotic Display At US Capitol

Published January 7, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST

Journalists have used many words to describe what happened Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol building — “insurrection,” “riot,” “coup” and “protest.”

How do journalists frame the attack on the heart of the country’s democracy?

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins us to discuss how media narrated the event and what impact those words have.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now