Elaine Chao Becomes 1st Trump Cabinet Secretary To Resign After Mob Violence

NPR’s Tamara Keith joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss the growing number of Republicans distancing themselves from President Trump after the deadly violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has resigned, saying she was “deeply troubled” by the violence, which she described in a letter to colleagues as a “traumatic and entirely avoidable event” as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed.

