With So Many Americans Clamoring For Vaccine, Why Are Doses Waiting In The Freezer?

Just over 4.8 million people in the U.S. have now received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though 17 million doses have already been delivered to states.

There are stark contrasts between states. In South Dakota, for example, more than 60% of doses have been administered. But that number drops to 15% in Kansas, according to the New York Times tracking system.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Dr. Oscar Alleyne, chief of programs and services for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, about the issue and possible solutions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

