PHOTOS: Mayhem Erupts In D.C. As Pro-Trump Extremists Storm U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump extremists stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday, halting the Electoral College certification and sending the U.S. Capitol into lockdown.

Chaos erupted in downtown D.C. A woman was shot and killed. President Trump ordered the National Guard. Violent mobs smashed windows and occupied buildings. Police had their guns drawn inside the Capitol as they attempted to control the situation.

The assault comes after two months of Trump and other Republican leaders baselessly saying the election was stolen from him.

Even while calling for peace in a video on Twitter, Trump repeated his claim that the election was fraudulent. "We love you. You're very special," he said, as he told his supporters in D.C. to go home.

Lawmakers will resume accepting the Electoral College ballots for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday after authorities clear the Capitol building.

See scenes from the assault below.

/ Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images Left: Rioters gather at the door of the U.S. Capitol building. Right: A member of the mob wears a gas mask after storming the U.S. Capitol.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images Extremists breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 electoral vote tally.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images Left: U.S. Capitol Police draw their guns as rioters attempt to enter the House chamber. Right: Members of Congress run for cover as people try to force their way into the House chamber.

Win McNamee / Getty Images An extremist hangs from the balcony in the Senate chamber.

Win McNamee / Getty Images Rioters in the U.S. Capitol building.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images Pro-Trump extremists clash with police and security forces as they invade the inauguration platform.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP Left: A person on a stretcher is loaded into an ambulance outside the Capitol on Wednesday. Right: Authorities remove people from the Capitol.