Kenosha Prosecutor Says No Charges Will Be Filed Against Officer In Jacob Blake Shooting

Protests have so far been small and peaceful in Kenosha, Wisconsin, hours after the news broke that a prosecutor will not file charges against the white officer who shot Jacob Blake, who is Black.

Last summer’s shooting happened less than a few months after the police killing of George Floyd in neighboring Minnesota. And Blake’s shooting, along with the protests that followed, became another flashpoint in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Angelina Mosher Salazar, a reporter at WUWM.

