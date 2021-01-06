Infectious Disease Journalist Reflects On A Year Of Reporting On The Pandemic

When a cluster of mysterious pneumonia-like cases appeared in Wuhan, China, a year ago, one of the first reporters to take notice was Helen Branswell, infectious disease and global health reporter at STAT. She reported her first piece about what looked like it might be a new virus emerging in China on Jan. 4, 2020.

Branswell talks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about her year covering what turned into a pandemic.

Editor’s Note: Branswell first saw mention of a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China, on New Year’s Day 2020, not Christmas Day.

