Historians Criticize Efforts To Challenge Biden Victory: 'The People Have Spoken'

Historians Peniel Joseph and Elizabeth Cobbs join Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley and Peter O’Dowd to discuss why they joined 20 other historians to criticize efforts in Congress on Wednesday to challenge the Electoral College vote count.

The historians call it “sheer political grandstanding” that disrupts “the orderly acceptance of the election result, which is the single most important principle of democratic government.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.