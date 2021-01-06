D.C. Braces For Further Pro-Trump Protests As Congress Certifies Biden's Win

Congress will certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Wednesday, as pro-Trump protesters march in D.C. to decry what they consider a stolen election. Six arrests were made Tuesday night related to weapon possession and assault.

The capital now prepares for further violence, propelled by far-right message boards and the president himself. Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with WAMU’s Dominique Maria Bonessi about the protests.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.