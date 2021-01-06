Biden To Nominate Judge Merrick Garland For Attorney General

President-elect Joe Biden will name federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to be his nominee to be attorney general, two people familiar with the decision tell NPR.

Garland was picked by then-President Obama as a nominee for the Supreme Court in 2016, but Republicans, who controlled the Senate, blocked his nomination from ever being considered.

Biden has also selected former Obama administration officials Lisa Monaco and Vanita Gupta to be his picks for deputy attorney general and third-in-line associate attorney general, respectively, according to one of the sources.

