Russian-Linked Hack Of SolarWinds Could Be More Dangerous, Widespread Than Initially Thought

The Russian-linked hack of SolarWinds, a security firm, could be substantially more widespread and dangerous than initially thought, according to a new report by The New York Times.

National security correspondent David E. Sanger joins us to examine how the hackers were able to circumvent detection and what this means for future cybersecurity efforts.

