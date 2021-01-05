© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Black Farmers Disappointed In Biden's Pick For Secretary Of Agriculture

Published January 5, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST
President of the Black Farmers Association John Boyd Jr. protests the non payment of Black farmers in a case settled years ago by meeting with lawmakers and driving his tractor to Capitol Hill in Sept. 2010. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
When President-elect Joe Biden picked Tom Vilsack to head the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the same role he had during the Obama administration, many Black farmers were disappointed.

Instead of a return to the same, they hoped to see someone new who can overhaul the many decades of racial injustice and discrimination in agriculture policy.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks with John Boyd Jr., a fourth-generation farmer and founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

