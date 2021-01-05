Black Farmers Disappointed In Biden's Pick For Secretary Of Agriculture

When President-elect Joe Biden picked Tom Vilsack to head the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the same role he had during the Obama administration, many Black farmers were disappointed.

Instead of a return to the same, they hoped to see someone new who can overhaul the many decades of racial injustice and discrimination in agriculture policy.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks with John Boyd Jr., a fourth-generation farmer and founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association.

