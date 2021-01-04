Washington State COVID-19 Hotspots Revisited

Cases of COVID-19 are leveling off in Washington state, but the coronavirus is still the most active it’s been there since last spring with more than 2,000 cases a day on average. Ten months after the beginning of the pandemic, people who live in the original hotspot areas are now getting vaccines against the virus.

From member station KUOW, journalist Anna Boiko-Weyrauch reports on the ongoing rollout in the Seattle area and what it means to the people getting vaccinated.

