Republicans Under Pressure After Trump Threatens Georgia Officials To 'Find' Votes

Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Stephen Fowler joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to talk about how an audio recording he obtained of President Trump’s call to Georgia’s secretary of state this weekend is scrambling politics. The phone call audio comes just a day before Senate runoff elections in Georgia which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

