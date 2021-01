The United States’ effort to vaccinate people against the coronavirus has had a slow and unsteady start.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks toDr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University, about how to streamline and speed up the vaccination process.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.