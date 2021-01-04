Did Trump's Call To Georgia's Secretary of State Break Any State, Federal Laws?

Loyola Marymount University professor Jessica Levinson, who studies the law of the political process, joins us to examine the possible legal implications of President Trump’s recorded call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In the phone call, the president appears to seek to invalidate Georgia’s election and find additional votes for his campaign.

