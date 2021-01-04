© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Did Trump's Call To Georgia's Secretary of State Break Any State, Federal Laws?

Published January 4, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

Loyola Marymount University professor Jessica Levinson, who studies the law of the political process, joins us to examine the possible legal implications of President Trump’s recorded call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In the phone call, the president appears to seek to invalidate Georgia’s election and find additional votes for his campaign.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now