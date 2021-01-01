Social Media Buzz: The Impact Of 2020's Relentless News Cycle

Some of the biggest news stories of 2020 were often fueled by how people reacted to them on social media.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Femi Oke of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English about how the Black Lives Matter protests, the coronavirus and the presidential election sparked conversations that will continue to have an impact going forward.

