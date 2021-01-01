New Year's Day Marks The Start Of Historic New Relationship Between UK, EU

A steady trickle of trucks rolled off ferries and trains on either side of the English Channel on Friday.

Britain left the European Union at 11 p.m. London time, midnight in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday night — the final stage of Brexit. It’s the biggest single economic change the country has experienced since World War II.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR’s Frank Langfitt in London and reporter Rebecca Rosman in Paris.

