ABC political director Rick Klein joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss the political fallout from the fight to pass $2,000 coronavirus relief checks, Congress overturning President Trump’s veto of a routine defense bill, and what’s expected to happen next week when Republicans object to the Electoral College vote count.

