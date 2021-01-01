California Frontline Workers Are Hesitant On COVID-19 Vaccine, Complicating State's Recovery

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that large portions of California’s front line workers are refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine. Hesitancy could muddle California’s recovery — the Golden State recorded 25,000 deaths from the pandemic on Thursday, and there is no ICU capacity left in Southern California.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA, about the consequences of hesitancy.

