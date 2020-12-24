Dealing With Family Estrangement Is Particularly Painful During Holidays

It’s the holiday season, and even in a year where gatherings are small, or perhaps remote, it’s a time when many feel a yearning for family. It’s also a time when family rifts, sometimes chasms, are felt the most acutely.

Despite the anguish they cause, those family ruptures are incredibly common. In fact, a survey by sociologist Karl Pillemer revealed that about 25% of people live with some kind of family estrangement, and those damaged relationships take a toll — mentally and physically.

His new book, “Fault Lines: Fractured Families and How to Mend Them,” addresses this, as well as how to mend these relationships. He joins host Robin Young to discuss the issue.

