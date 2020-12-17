Incoming Biden Administration Lays Out Ambitious Plans For First 100 Days

With any presidential administration, the first 100 days are a benchmark of ambitions and accomplishments. Joe Biden and his administration plan to tackle a lot in that timeframe, such as vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus, and police and immigration reform, among other issues.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with three NPR reporters — Ayesha Rascoe, Selena Simmons-Duffin and Franco Ordoñez — about the president-elect’s plans.

