Incoming Biden Administration Lays Out Ambitious Plans For First 100 Days

Published December 17, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST
President-elect Joe Biden announces his choice for several positions in his administration in Wilmington, Del., on Dec. 11. (Susan Walsh/AP)
With any presidential administration, the first 100 days are a benchmark of ambitions and accomplishments. Joe Biden and his administration plan to tackle a lot in that timeframe, such as vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus, and police and immigration reform, among other issues.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with three NPR reporters — Ayesha Rascoe, Selena Simmons-Duffin and Franco Ordoñez — about the president-elect’s plans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

