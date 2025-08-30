© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Lawsuit against San Antonio airport dismissed by federal judge

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published August 30, 2025 at 12:41 PM CDT
Noah Wulf, CC BY-SA 4.0
/
Wikimedia Commons

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Southwest Airlines against San Antonio. The year-long feud erupted over planned gate assignments at a planned new terminal at San Antonio International Airport.

Southwest alleged that airport officials planned to keep them out of that new terminal that is under construction.

The airline also claimed Jesus Saenz, the airport director, promised that the airline would be able to operate out of the new terminal.

The judgment is a win for the city; however, in the meantime, Southwest is paying millions in extra fees without having signed a new lease contract.

It’s still unknown how the court's dismissal of the case will affect the city’s relationship with Southwest moving forward.

Travelers may look forward to a brighter space with more natural light.
Courtesy photo
/
City of San Antonio
Travelers may look forward to a brighter space with more natural light.

The new terminal C is part of a multi-billion-dollar airport expansion at the airport. Terminal C is expected to open in 2028.

