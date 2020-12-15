-
Why Didn’t San Antonio Police Immediately Apply First Aid To Darrell Zemault Sr. After Shooting Him?When TPR asked about first aid expectations for “officer-involved shootings,” an SAPD public information officer forwarded a copy-and-pasted section of the department’s policy. It lists “care for the injured” as one of the post-shooting responsibilities of the involved officers. But the policy does not lay out an exact timeline of instructions.
SAPD claimed that Darrell Zemault Sr. grabbed an officer’s gun during an attempted arrest for outstanding warrants. But the department continues to withhold body camera footage of the encounter. The killing kicked off a familiar cycle: a lack of transparency from law enforcement, muddied coverage from local news media and promises of incremental reform from elected officials.