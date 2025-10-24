'Weakened scaffolding' prompts closure of East Commerce Street between North Flores and Soledad

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department said Friday that it expects part of East Commerce Street to be closed through early Saturday as a contractor works to stabilize "weakened scaffolding" at a construction site at the corner of Soledad and East Commerce.

Assistant Fire Chief Wesley West told reporters that crews responded to calls of reports that scaffolding was about to collapse. First responders cleared the nearby sidewalks and streets. They did not report any injuries.

West said the scaffolding contractor was on the way and planned to stabilize and then dismantle the scaffolding.

East Commerce Street, between North Flores and Soledad, is expected to be closed for at least the next 12 hours.

Steve Short / Texas Public Radio

The closure comes during one of downtown's biggest weekends — due to Muertos Fest, a Paul McCartney concert at the Alamodome, and other activities.

Visitors and residents are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early to avoid major traffic delays.

VIA is offering Park & Ride services to and from its Crossroads, Brooks Transit Center, and Frost Bank Center lots.

This is a developing story that will be updated.