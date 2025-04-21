Biden describes Pope Francis as 'a light of faith, hope, and love'

Former President Joe Biden posted to X a lengthy tribute to Pope Francis, with whom he had a years-long bond.

"It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him," Biden wrote.

"For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People's Pope - a light of faith, hope, and love," Biden said.

Biden, the second Catholic president in U.S. history, had a good rapport with Pope Francis stretching back to before Biden's rise to the presidency.

Although the former president worked to expand access to abortion while in office — putting him at odds with the Catholic Church — Biden and the pope often focused on the issues they agreed on, including addressing climate change and the threat posed by rising nationalism.

In January, Biden awarded Pope Francis the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

